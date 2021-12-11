Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,795,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $83.64 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.