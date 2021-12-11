Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.