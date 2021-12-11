Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

