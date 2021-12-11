Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $393.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

