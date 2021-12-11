Invesco Ltd. Sells 404,643 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRPA opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $184.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

