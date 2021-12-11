Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

