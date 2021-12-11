Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

DRVN stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.39. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.