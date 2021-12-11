Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,927 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,823 shares of company stock worth $2,437,976. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

