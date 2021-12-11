Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,711 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Green Brick Partners worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 199,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

