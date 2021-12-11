Invesco Ltd. Acquires 18,236 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 86.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 126,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 222,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 176.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

