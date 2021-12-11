Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
