Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 926,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

