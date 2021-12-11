Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMM) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 36,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 10,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

