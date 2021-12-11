Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,604 ($87.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.60) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($74.79) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,569.83 ($73.86).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,712 ($75.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,174.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a PE ratio of 34.68. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,724 ($62.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($83.62).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

