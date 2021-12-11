Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $173.85 Million

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $173.85 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018621 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,234,022 coins and its circulating supply is 183,750,198 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

