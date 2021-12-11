International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.68. International Seaways shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,473 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.
About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
