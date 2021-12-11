International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.68. International Seaways shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1,473 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.