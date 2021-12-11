International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 216.11 ($2.87).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.25) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.39) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.59) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

LON IAG opened at GBX 137.38 ($1.82) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.53.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

