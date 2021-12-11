Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,447 shares of company stock valued at $23,415,587. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $135.54 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.66 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

