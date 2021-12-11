Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.07, but opened at $98.66. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $95.90, with a volume of 199 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

