Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDN stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.