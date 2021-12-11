Insured Finance Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $16,068.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.88 or 0.08237898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00081637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.24 or 0.99919874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,889,495 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.