Insulet’s (PODD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD stock opened at $262.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.60. Insulet has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.