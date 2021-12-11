Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $78,627.78 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $316,124.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $154,097.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30.

ZUO stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zuora by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.