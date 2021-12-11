Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 704,063 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total transaction of $97,118,450.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95.

On Friday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $67,544,175.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78.

On Monday, November 29th, S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64.

On Tuesday, September 21st, S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23.

On Thursday, September 16th, S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39.

Walmart stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

