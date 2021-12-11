Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Sells 368 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

