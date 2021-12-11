Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $55,789.44 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $55,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16.

Shares of SUMO opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

