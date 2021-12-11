Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total value of $21,940,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00.

NYSE SNOW traded up $9.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,730. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $299.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 104.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,840,000 after purchasing an additional 627,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.