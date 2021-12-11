Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO Sells $532,290.98 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Seer by 467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Seer by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

