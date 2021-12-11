Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 22,061,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,373,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.