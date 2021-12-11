Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,378,420.71 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.