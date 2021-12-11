Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells 94,240 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,843,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,283,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Shares of POSH opened at $18.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at $3,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.