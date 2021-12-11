Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Sells $296,936.84 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $296,936.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $562,174.47.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $454,112.14.

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

