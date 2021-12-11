Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $433,547.10 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $1,949,250.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00.

FIVN opened at $132.05 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

