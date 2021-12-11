Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 12,922 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

