Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 12,922 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DV stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.