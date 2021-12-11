Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

