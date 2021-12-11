Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $35,254,650.20 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

Shares of OWL opened at $15.15 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000,000. Brown University boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,898 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,498,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

