Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.68 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 430,641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

