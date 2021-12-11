Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Buys $798,600.00 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $798,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

