Insider Buying: Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Buys $72,350.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.77 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.