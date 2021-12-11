Insider Buying: Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Buys $72,350.00 in Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.77 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,622,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

