Insider Buying: Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Acquires 185,941 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 185,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $308,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 9th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58.
Shares of ODT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 183.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
