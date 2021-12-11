Insider Buying: Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Acquires 185,941 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 185,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $308,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $285,137.58.

Shares of ODT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 183.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 131,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

