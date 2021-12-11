Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Buys C$10,456.60 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,456.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,503,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,056,294.40.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti bought 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

