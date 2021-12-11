Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO Purchases 1,417 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) CEO David H. Mowry purchased 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cutera by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $2,885,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at $281,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

