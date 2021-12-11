Insider Buying: Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO Acquires 1,221 Shares of Stock

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) CFO William P. Quinn purchased 1,221 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $20,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

