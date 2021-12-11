Insider Buying: Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,553 Shares of Stock

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira bought 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Steven Michael Oliveira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Michael Oliveira bought 37,947 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46.

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth $120,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.