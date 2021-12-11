Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $163,214.76 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $163,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. American Assets Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 254,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

