Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

