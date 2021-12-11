Infinitecoin Achieves Market Cap of $16.28 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $16.28 million and $105.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

