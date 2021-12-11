Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

