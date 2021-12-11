Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
