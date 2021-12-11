INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INDT. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of INDT opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.86. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

