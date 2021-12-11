Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 2,627 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,405,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

